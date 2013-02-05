Cosmetic Networks Launches New Online Social Community Website

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Cosmetic Networks, Inc., a leading online social community connecting Cosmetic Doctors with their consumers, today announced that they have launched their new online social community beta website. http://www.cosmeticnetworks.com



The new website is designed to bring together premier Cosmetic Surgeons, Cosmetic Dentists, Dermatologists, med spas, and beauty spas throughout the United States to access a qualified consumer community looking for cosmetic services and products.



“This new, innovative website allows Cosmetic Doctors from all aspects of the cosmetic field to collaborate with each other and create a single destination to serve consumer’s every cosmetic need “, explains Dr. Ren, Founder of Cosmetic Networks, Inc. “Both providers and consumers will become closely aligned utilizing simple connection features. The exclusive Doctor community memberships are fee-structured according to the types of information, services and programs they wish to offer. For the consumer, community membership is free, including access to search, follow, reviews, blogs, deal offers, rewards, and much more”.



About Cosmetic Networks, Inc.

A privately held company, Cosmetic Networks, Inc., free to the community and profitable to providers, helps cosmetic doctors grow their businesses and provides consumers limitless resources for their cosmetic needs.



For more information, visit http://www.cosmeticnetworks.com



Contact:

Cosmetics Networks Inc.

949-640-5790

info{at)cosmeticnetworks.com