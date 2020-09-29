Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Cosmetic Packaging Market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.03% between 2020 to 2027and reach USD 39.32 billion by 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 30.37 billion.



Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, "Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Petroleum, Synthetic, Mineral and Animal & Plant), By Application (Candles, Packaging, Coating & Polishes, Hot-melt Adhesives, Cosmetic & Toiletries, Plastic & Rubber and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027."



Cosmetic Packaging Market Drivers and Restraint :

Rise in Beauty Standards to Propel Growth

Various factors promoting the cosmetics packaging market growth include a rise in the beauty standards, increasing variety of cosmetics worldwide, and the rising disposable incomes of people. On the contrary, environmental concerns and animal-cruelty cases pose challenges for the market. Nevertheless, the trend of green packaging and conventional packaging solutions with customizable options are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.



List of Significant Manufacturers Cosmetic Packaging Market are:

- DS Smith

- Albea SA

- BIG SKY PACKAGING

- Berlin Packaging

- HCP Packaging

- Berry Global

- ALPLA Group

- Aptar, Inc.

- Sealed Air Corporation

- Amcor

- Other Players



Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance with Rising Disposable Incomes of People



Asia Pacific dominated the cosmetics packaging market with a revenue of USD 10.50 billion in 2019 with China holding about three-fifth or more share. China is the second-largest cosmetics market after the U.S. The rapidly increasing disposable incomes of people, coupled with the increasing number of young population are likely to aid in the expansion of the market in this region. The currently trending digital transformation is holding major importance in influencing the young generation to be more inclined towards beauty, thereby increasing the demand for cosmetic products and ultimately boosting the regional market.

On the other side, North America will rank second in the market with the U.S. holding the dominant share owing to the high adoption of green packaging solutions and increasing export relations with the other nations around the world. The market in Europe will also gain traction in the forecast period on account of the gradual switch to post-consumer recycled (PCR) packaging.



Competitive Landscape

Fragmented Nature of Market Will Intensify Future Competition



The cosmetics packaging market is fragmented in nature with the presence of multiple players. Major players are switching to reused and recycled products, keeping in mind the environmental concerns of waste management and are adopting sustainable packaging solutions. For instance, the French cosmetics brand L'Oreal has established several designated stores where they accept empty body care product bottles and jars from consumers and further convert them into new packaging used for various community projects. Such initiatives are likely to attract high revenue in the market during the forecast period. Besides this, the players are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and other strategies for gaining a competitive edge in the market during the forecast years.



Some of the key industry developments in the Cosmetic Packaging Market Include:

September 2019 – After the acquisition of Lepolast, a manufacturer of lip-glosses and lipsticks, Lumson entered into a partnership with Marino Belotti, a packaging producer of compact cases and other powder boxes. This venture is aimed at the expansion of businesses of the Italian company into the Chinese market.



June 2019 – Amcor acquired the Bemis Company for strengthening the demand and supply chain of cosmetic packaging throughout the United States.



