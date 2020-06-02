Cosmetic & Personal Care Market to See Massive Growth : Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, Loreal

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- Revenue for Cosmetic & Personal Care Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Cosmetic & Personal Care Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.



What is Global Cosmetic & Personal Care?

Industry Definition:

The cosmetics and personal care industry is one of the fastest-growing consumer products sectors in India with a strong potential for foreign companies. The personal care and cosmetics sector in India has shown continued strong growth, with increasing shelf space in retail stores and boutiques in India, stocking cosmetics from around the world. The swift growth of the beauty business has not only impacted Indian firms to encourage competition in the space but has also lured numerous international brands to the country. To give an instance, today, India has very few professional make-up lines that can cater to the wide range of salons and professional make-up artists across the country. This gives an opportunity to international professional make-up lines to penetrate into the market. The key factors to successfully enter the beauty and cosmetics market in India include careful understanding and adaptation of Indian skin types and tones and customize products accordingly. During the initial years of entering the market, the volumes of sales are likely to be low while the cost of operations is observed to be high. Gradually the scenario will change as sales are expected to increase.



By Type: Hand Care, Color Cosmetics, Face Care (Fairness, Male Shaving, Cleansing, Lip Care, Foundation, Other Creams), Hair Care (Oil, Shampoo, Conditioner), Body Care (Toilet Soaps, Deodorants, Lotions, Derma, Sunscreen, Body Wash)

By Geographical Segmentation: Rural, Town Class, Metro, Rest of Urban / Tier 2 Cities

By Age of User: 0-15, 16-29, 30-59, 60 and Above

By Category: Premium, Popular, Mass

By Distribution Channel: Retailers, Chemists & pharmacies, Modern Trade, Cosmetics / Beauty Stores, Others

By Gender: Male, Female

The Indian licensing authority for mandatory registration of all cosmetics imported in India is the office of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in the office of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The DCGI's office administers the Indian Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, which governs the manufacture, sale, import, export, and clinical research of drugs and cosmetics in India.



Major & Emerging Players in Cosmetic & Personal Care Market

The companies holding the largest market share in the Cosmetic & Personal Care Market include Unilever (United Kingdom), Colgate Palmolive (United States), The Procter & Gamble Company (United States), Loreal (France), Godrej Consumer Products (India), Dabur India (India), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland), Avon Products Inc. (United Kingdom) and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (United States)

………………

Segmentation Analysis



Know More About the Study: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/130890-india-cosmetic--personal-care-market

Regional Analysis



Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



