Cosmetic Pigments Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 - BASF, Huntsman, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Cosmetic pigments market is driven by growing demand for cosmetic & personal care products across the globe. These pigments are use as colorants in various cosmetics products such as lipsticks, nail paints, eye make-up, and hair dyes among others. It also enhances the texture and consistency. Moreover, rise in purchasing power of the consumer, awareness regarding improving overall aesthetic looks and changing fashion trends are other factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations associated in the manufacturing of pigments are the prime factor hampering the market growth. Also, high content of metal in these pigments is another factor restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, shift in trend towards the usage of organic and natural ingredients offer huge market traction over the coming years.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Cosmetic Pigments Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global cosmetic pigments market was valued at over US$ 500.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Cosmetic Pigments Market are:

BASF, Huntsman, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Kobo Products, Merck Performance Materials, Clariant and LANXESS are some of the dominant players present in this market.



Get sample copy of "Cosmetic Pigments Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/60



Growing cosmetic industry is the prime factor driving the market growth. Also, improving lifestyle and rise in purchasing power of the consumer is another factor propelling the market growth. Moreover, shift in trend towards organic and natural ingredients offers huge traction towards the market growth.



The cosmetic pigments market is driven by growing cosmetic industry. The cosmetic industry is projected to reach over US$ 25 billion by 2030. Cosmetic pigments are used in cosmetic industry to impart colors, enhance the strength and uniqueness in shades of color. The cosmetic industry is driven by rise in purchasing power of the consumer, growing interest to enhance the overall appearance and changing fashion trends. As the market for cosmetics products is witnessing growth, it will in turn support the demand for cosmetic pigments.



Major Types of Cosmetic Pigments Market covered are:

Special Effect

Surface Treated

Nano Pigments and Natural Colorants



Major Applications of Cosmetic Pigments Market covered are:

Facial Makeup

Lip Products

Hair Color Products

Nail Products and Eye Makeup



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Cosmetic Pigments consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cosmetic Pigments market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cosmetic Pigments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cosmetic Pigments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/60



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cosmetic Pigments Market Size

2.2 Cosmetic Pigments Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cosmetic Pigments Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cosmetic Pigments Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cosmetic Pigments Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cosmetic Pigments Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cosmetic Pigments Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cosmetic Pigments Revenue by Product

4.3 Cosmetic Pigments Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cosmetic Pigments Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/60



In the end, Cosmetic Pigments industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com