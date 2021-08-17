Cosmetic Pigments Market Rising Demand and Future Scope Till by 2027

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- Intelligence Market Report has released a new Cosmetic Pigments Market growth 2021-2027 survey report that includes data and statistics related to the market structure and size. The aim of the research is to provide market insight and strategy to help policymakers make informed investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities.



The aim of this study is to provide a detailed overview of market trends and growth situations so that appropriate tactics can be applied to outperform the global Cosmetic Pigments Market.



In 2020, the global Cosmetic Pigments market size was US$ 653.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 909.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.



The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies.



The key players studied in the report include:

BASF

Lanxess

Clariant

Huntsman

Sun Chemicals

Kobo Products

Merck

Sensient Cosmetic

ECKART

Miyoshi Kasei



Cosmetic Pigments Market Segmentation



Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Type

Inorganic

Organic



Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Application

Facial Make-Up

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Nail Products

Hair Color Products

Others



The Cosmetic Pigments Market report has been segmented on the basis of various categories such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the potential region which is expected to create opportunities in the Cosmetic Pigments Market in the coming years. This segmented analysis will surely prove to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market players to get a complete picture of the Cosmetic Pigments Market and its growth potential in the coming years.



Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:



- North America (USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

- Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)



