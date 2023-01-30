Cosmetic Pigments Market Worth $960 Million by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2023 -- The report "Cosmetic Pigments Market by Composition (Organic, Inorganic), Type (Special Effect, Surface treated, Nano), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size of cosmetic pigments is estimated at USD 645 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 960 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. The global market for cosmetic pigments is driven primarily by the increasing demand for cosmetic products. Cosmetic pigments are used for manufacturing cosmetic and personal care products for color enhancement. With the growing demand for various cosmetic & personal care products, the use of cosmetic pigments is also increasing.



Based on composition, organic pigments to grow at a highest CAGR in the overall cosmetic pigments market

Organic pigments are made of carbons and other molecules. Organic pigments used in cosmetic and personal care applications are categorized as toners, lakes, and true pigments. Organic pigments used in cosmetic products are certified and high-quality pigments. These organic pigments are brighter than inorganic pigments and are utilized in facial makeup products, nail polish, and lip products. The high growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for lake pigments, toners, and true pigments.



Based on application, facial makeup is the largest application of cosmetic pigments

The applications of cosmetic pigments include lip products, facial makeup, hair color products, eye makeup, special effect & special purpose, and others. Facial makeup consists of products such as foundation, blushers, face bronzing lotions, creams, powders, loose & pressed powders, and mineral powders. Facial makeup accounts for the largest market share of the cosmetic pigments market. The increasing demand for root makeup products further supports the market growth for this application segment.



Based on type, special effect pigments segment to grow the fastest in the cosmetic pigments market

Special effect pigments impart high transparency and high gloss effects. These are utilized in various types of cosmetic and personal care applications to add color, luster, shine, and glitter. The increasing demand of cosmetic and personal care products such as haircare, skincare, eye makeup, and face makeup products is driving the demand of this segment.



Asia Pacific to grow the fastest in the overall cosmetic pigments market

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, in terms of both production and demand. Growing demand, easy availability of raw materials, and low-cost of manufacturing make Asia Pacific the preferred destination for the cosmetic pigments manufacturers. The market growth is driven by increasing population, rising industrialization, and less stringent regulations in the region. Positive economic outlook in China, Japan, and India is further expected to support the growth of cosmetic pigments market in Asia Pacific.



The key players in the cosmetic pigments market include Sun Chemical (US), Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France), Merck (Germany), ECKART (UK), Sudarshan (India), Kobo Products (US), Clariant (Switzerland), and Geotech (Netherlands). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies such as expansion, new product launch, and merger & acquisition.



