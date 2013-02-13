Clarksville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Dr. Rashmi Parmar of Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is a believer that cosmetic dental procedures, especially for teenagers, is far from being useful solely for superficial reasons, but instead, can directly improve self-esteem, confidence and image for both male and female teens.



Establishing that positive and self-confident attitude in teenage years is crucial, so that teenagers can continue maturing into well-adjusted, successful and happy adults throughout their journey in high school, college and eventually, the workforce.



Not only that, but teenagers are often more likely in need of cosmetic dental procedures. This could stem from previous childhood accidents and mishaps, participation in youth and high school sports which lead to increased potential for injuries, and of course, a generally adventurous or risk-taking attitude which teens are always prone to displaying.



Corrective procedures performed by a cosmetic dentist would enable these teens to feel better about themselves, and more confident and comfortable in their own skin. It's something which will pay dividends for them socially, in school and at home.



There are a variety of dental procedures and techniques that a cosmetic dentist may recommend. This includes teeth whitening, instant orthodontics, gum contouring, smile makeovers, dental inlays and onlays, dental veneers and Invisalign treatments. Through the selection of the correct dental procedure, or combination of procedures, a variety of common issues can be remedied, including gaps or spaces between teeth, crooked or crowded teeth, stained or discolored teeth, and other common dental issues.



In addition to cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Parmar is also a leading practitioner of sedation dentistry in Maryland. This enables more patients, including teens, to receive the high quality treatment and care which they deserve, instead of being scared away through anxiety about the procedure, or concerns about pain and discomfort.



Parmar Dentistry always puts their patients first, and stays atop all of the latest trends and best practices to provide a high quality solution for any dental need, including cosmetic procedures to help improve teenage self-esteem.



