Cosmetic Procedures Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide 2030

Cosmetic procedure is a type of surgical or non-surgical treatment that is performed in order to reshape any structure of body, improve appearance, and increase confidence. According to the report, in 2017 women accounted 86.2% of market share or 20,362,655 cosmetic procedures worldwide that will drive the market. Breast Augmentation (Silicone Implant), Liposuction, Eyelid Surgery, Abdominoplasty and Breast Lift is the commonly requested cosmetic procedure by women, while Eyelid Surgery, Gynecomastia, Rhinoplasty, Liposuction and Hair Transplant is the most requested surgeries by the men. In some cases cosmetic surgery procedures can enhance physical health. For instance, a rhinoplasty surgery not only enhance the look and shape of your nose but may also help with respiratory issues that patient may have.



In January 2022, Sientra announced the acquisition of novel fat grafting technology from AuraGen Aesthetic, LLC with the vision to transform the art and science of plastic surgery beyond breast products and become significant players in the market. The acquisition will help Sientra to expand our customer base, and drive further growth and also provide a simple, reliable, and effective option for fat transfer to the physicians and their patients.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Surgical Procedures {Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Nose Reshaping, Eyelid Surgery, Tummy Tuck, and Facelift}, Non-Surgical Procedures), Application (Hospitals, Office-Based Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Medication Type (Peels, Injectable, Topical, Aesthetics, Others), Gender (Men, Women)



Market Trends:

Evolution of New Technologies and Adoption of Laser Treatments to Perform Less Invasive Surgery

Emerging Trend of Plastic Surgeries like Rhinoplasties, Eyelid Surgeries, and Face-Lifts



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures in the United States will Create Significant Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Breast Augmentation Among the Women



Market Drivers:

Growing Popularity of Cosmetic Procedures Among the Celebrities to Reshape Body Structure and Improve Appearance

Increasing Use of Peels and Injectable Products in the Cosmetic Procedure for Wrinkles

Increasing Demand for cosmetic Procedures among the Women Compared to the Men.



Challenges:

Cosmetic Procedures are not Fully Guaranteed and Doesn't Meet Expectations that may Affect Patient's State of Mind and May Lead to Severity of or Develop Body Dysmorphic Disorder.



