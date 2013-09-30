Cosmetic Solutions Now Offering Lipo Treatments with Their Revolutionary New I-Lipo Treatment Solution

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Pittsburgh Lipo Treatment market has achieved a new high with the launch of a product called I-Lipo Treatment Solutions by Cosmetic Solutions. Said to be the biggest Pittsburgh lipo invention yet, I-lipo triggers the release of excess fat from the body’s adipose cells into the lymphatic fluid that transports the fat to other areas of the body so that it can be metabolized into energy. Through a process known as photobiomodulation, the I-lipo is an ideal way to lose weight and keep fit. The science behind the success of I-lipo involves a light being absorbed gently into the cells that stores the fat and toxins (adipose cells). The light then opens up pores on the cells membranes through which the fat/toxins can be excreted into the lymphatic system.



“The treatment is relaxing and pain-free and a typical client can expect to reduce an area by 1-2 sizes during a course of treatment. Eight treatments are recommended per body area. The treatments should be taken twice per week at regular intervals, and if you choose to treat two separate areas (e.g. legs/abdomen), you must wait two weeks after the first series to begin the next series,” writes Cosmetic Solutions on its website.



Among the instructions that you are supposed to follow to achieve maximum results with i-lipo includes; drinking 8-10 glasses of water, a two hours interval before and after using i-lipo before eating, using a properly balanced nutrition regimen, exercising within 4 hours after treatment and avoiding alcohol and carbonated drinks.



Lipo Treatment in Pittsburg has become more popular thanks to Cosmetic Solutions; a beauty and weight loss company that assists its customers to enhance their beauty and take care of their weight. Its services include; Laser Treatment, Facial and Spa Treatment, Permanent Cosmetics/Makeup among others.



For more information on Lipo treatment in Pittsburgh, visit http://www.mycosmeticsolutions.com. You can also contact them through their contact page at http://www.mycosmeticsolutions.com/contact-us/