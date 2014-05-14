Cosmetic Surgery Financing Options Highlighted by Dr Barry Lycka in Latest Video

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Cosmetic surgery financing can be a convenient way to enable patients to have cosmetic surgery procedures done if they don’t have the funds to pay for it all at once. It is the subject of this week’s video from Edmonton Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr Barry Lycka.



In his latest video, Dr Lycka talks about finance for cosmetic surgery, what it could typically be used for, and what is available through his office. This video is the latest (14may14) in his ongoing series of cosmetic surgery educational videos known as YourCosmeticDoctor.tv.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He produces a weekly video blog to provide an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.



He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.