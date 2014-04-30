Cosmetic Surgery Pain Relief - FAQ Answered by Dr Barry Lycka in Latest Video

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- ‘How painful is cosmetic surgery?’ is a very commonly asked question for Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka. Prospective patients are interested in having a cosmetic procedure done but are frequently concerned about the levels of pain that they may experience. Others have a needle phobia and think that it would not be possible for them to undergo a cosmetic surgery procedure.



In his latest video, Dr Lycka answers the question, and highlights the varied ways in which potential pain can be minimized, both by medication but also by the methods used to perform the procedure. This video is the latest (30apr14) in his ongoing series of educational videos known as YourCosmeticDoctor.tv.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He produces a weekly video blog to provide an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.



He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.