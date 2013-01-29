myMEDholiday Deploys Google Translate, Making Its Content Available in 65 Languages

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- A simple drop-down box on the homepage allows users to choose their language, and within seconds all text is changed from English, the default, into the new vernacular.



While many people associate medical travel with patients in countries like America, nowadays more and more people from non-English speaking locations go overseas for healthcare treatment as well. As a result, myMEDholiday.com’s goal is to give people whose native language isn’t English the opportunity to understand its services and the wealth of information pertaining to medical tourism that can be found on the site.



As for reliability, Google Translate works by its statistical machine-translation method, and it continues to expand and enhance the service’s capabilities. However, the site cautions its users that it can make no guarantees to the completeness, quality, or accuracy of any of the translated text. While this feature certainly makes the site legible for non-English speakers, they are encouraged to take extra caution before making any medical-related decisions on the translated information.



Language translation is just one of the many aspects of myMEDholiday.com, which contains over 400 in-depth profiles of healthcare providers in Singapore, India, and Thailand. The site allows users to learn about healthcare facilities in those countries, and research various medical and dental procedures ranging from root canals to cosmetic surgery to stem-cell therapy. There’s also an interactive tool which gives anyone considering a medical holiday the ability to send inquiries to, or request quotes from, specific healthcare providers in order to help them find a hospital, doctor or specialist.



A top-level marketing representative for the company says, “as the medical tourism industry continues to grow at such a high rate, we know that it will be opening its doors to people from more and more countries, many of them non-English speaking. We felt that making our resources available to them was in keeping with our commitment to offer healthcare alternatives to as many people as possible, regardless of where they are from."



The site also contains an internal search function, and hosts listings of numerous travel agencies specializing in medical tourism who not only arrange air tickets and visas, but also ground transport, accommodation and most importantly patients’ hospital care. Providers listed on the site must meet myMEDholiday.com’s strict criteria for membership and those doing so have their profiles listed at no charge.



About myMEDholiday:

myMEDHoliday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



