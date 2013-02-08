Cosmetic Surgical Service by Medora Medical Team

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Medora center for medicine and surgery is a private registered medical center in Singapore with a great and credible specialising in the provision of cosmetic surgery services. The center is run and managed by a team of multi- disciplinary personnel ensuring wholesome medical attention to its clients.



Dr Zubin Medora who is a cosmetic surgery specialist is currently the medical director and the primary care doctor for the Medora Center. The doctor has a credible medical practice experience with a specialization in cosmetic surgery. Dr Zubin Medora has an undergraduate training in medicine and surgery. He is also registered with local and regional medical groups and associations in his medical practice. Just like him this center is staffed by a team of both qualified and well experienced medical and surgical practitioners. These medical practitioners are registered to practice by the relevant bodies in Singapore and globally.



With the current increased demand for cosmetic services as a result of increased awareness of the need and the place of cosmetic services in modern medical practice, Medora center plays a critical role in providing holistic cosmetic services. This is because Medora happens to be one of the very few medical centers with great specialization and commitment in offering credible cosmetic services.



Medora medical center for surgery and medicine offers a wide range of very credible surgical services that many patients have been able to benefit from. All of these services are performed by specialized personnel through the oversight direction of Dr Zubin Medora. Some of the very unique specializations that the clinic is known for include one of its very own 15 minute Asian face lift which is normally done using the Affirm multiplex technology. The centre is also known for scar-less hair restoration and removal and also breast reduction among other unique services.



This cosmetic surgery center is also known for its effectiveness and commitment in the management of age related. This is because Medoras surgical procedures through the specialized medical attention have been successful in the management of the very challenging age related complications like sagging skin, wrinkles, and stretch marks among others.



