Cosmetic Threads Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2029-2026: CROMA-PHARMA GmbH, RIVER AESTHETICS, Aesthetic Experts Asia

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Global Cosmetic Threads Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 90.06 million in 2018, to a projected value of USD 161.22 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in cosmetic procedures globally.



Global Cosmetic Threads Market By Type (Barb & Cone Threads, Smooth Threads, Screw Threads), Material (PDA, PLA, Caprolactone Threads), Application (Breast Lift, Face Lift, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Forecast to 2026



Cosmetic threads are a type of component used in the cosmetic procedures that are integrated into the skin of individuals to act as a support so that the sagging skin can be lifted up. This procedure can be identified as minimally invasive which results in advanced levels of benefits in comparison to traditional surgical procedures.



Market Drivers:



? Growth of minimally invasive methods of treatment, short-recovery and procedure time and low cost of the procedure has resulted in greater demand



? Innovations in technology and advancements in product offerings are one of the major factors driving the market growth



Market Restraints:



? Lack of skilled professionals resulting in rise of risks of procedure and complications; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth



? Presence of strict government regulations and restrictive regulatory approval from the authorities are factors expected to restrain the market growth



Segmentation: Global Cosmetic Threads Market



By Type



- Barb & Cone Threads

- Smooth Threads

- Screw Threads



By Material



- Polydioxanone (PDA)

- Polylactic Acid (PLA)

- Caprolactone Threads



By Application



- Breast Lift

- Face Lift

- Others



By End-Users



- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Clinics



By Geography



- North America

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

- South America

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Rest of South America

- Europe

? Germany

? France

? United Kingdom

? Italy

? Spain

? Russia

? Turkey

? Belgium

? Netherlands

? Switzerland

? Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? South Korea

? India

? Australia

? Singapore

? Thailand

? Malaysia

? Indonesia

? Philippines

? Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

? South Africa

? Egypt

? Saudi Arabia

? United Arab Emirates

? Israel

? Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:



- In December 2018, DBM Corporation Inc. announced that they had received US FDA 510 (k) clearance for their MIRACU PDO threads. This is the first PDO thread to receive 510 (k) clearances for sale in the U.S. market.



- In January 2018, Sinclair Pharma announced that they had received regulatory approval for "EllanséÂ" from Anvisa (The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency).



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



- Current and future of global cosmetic threads market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players



