Cosmetic vs. Plastic Surgery-Myths Debunked

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The line between cosmetic and plastic surgery is often blurred and the general public does not hesitate from referring the two as same. In reality, there is a big difference between these disciplines in medicines.



Cosmetic surgery is more want based. In other words, it is totally up to the wish of the patient to get the surgery done in order to look a certain way. These procedures generally concern those areas of the body that are unshapely, loose or in general don’t have an aesthetic appeal.



For instance, many women consider getting a breast lift done after experiencing motherhood. Pregnancy and post pregnancy health can have a huge impact on the shape, size and elasticity of the breasts and in some cases the outcome may not turn out to be appealing to the eye.



That said, to get a breast lift is not a necessity. Which means the function of the breasts will remain the same with or without the surgery. Surgeries like the breast list are performed in the cosmetology area to simply enhance the look of a body part and have no connection to the actual functional ability of that body part.



Plastic surgery on the other hand follows a completely different approach. Patients who get plastic surgery done go ahead with the surgery with the intention to correct the functioning of a body part. Rhinoplasty which involves correcting the shape of the nose is a classic example of a plastic surgery. A deviated septum which is the prime reason for rhinoplasty can interfere with the breathing ability of a person and can also lead to blocked sinuses. So, rhinoplasty is need based which is to correct the functioning of the nose.



Dr. John LoMonaco, M.D., F.A.C.S. who is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Breast Implant Specialist, yearns to help his patients understand the difference between a plastic surgery and a cosmetic surgery to help them establish their cosmetic surgery goals. The difference between these two medical procedures can help a patient understand how his or her case is different and how going to a specialist can help resolve the issue.



Dr. John is actively involved in helping patients make an informed choice. To know more about him and to hire his services log onto http://drlomonaco.com



