Cosmetics Market Drivers and Restraint :

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Growth

The report includes several factors that have made an impact on the growth of the market in recent years. It highlights a few of the major industry developments of recent times and further discusses how these developments have influenced market growth. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made a huge impact. In September 2017, Unilever announced that it plans to acquire Carver Korea. The company possesses an attractive range of skin care products and is based in South Korea. Unilever's acquisition of Carver will bode well for the global market in the foreseeable future.



List of Significant Manufacturers Cosmetics Market are:

- Unilever

- Procter & Gamble

- Estée Lauder Inc.

- Beiersdorf AG

- Shiseido Co., Ltd.

- Coty Inc.

- Natura & Co.

- Kao Corporation

- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



Regional Analysis-

The cosmetics market size in North America stood at USD 82.59 billion in 2018. The market in North America has witnessed a positive growth owing to the higher spending power of the populace, coupled with increased demand for luxury and premium products. Additionally, an increasing number of beauty product stores in the region is one of the major flourishing factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Sephora, one of the largest cosmetic chains in the U.S., announced its expansion plans, which include the opening of about 100 new stores across the North America region by 2020.



North America Currently Fast Growing Market; Increasing Investment in Product R&D Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing cosmetics market trends across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, North America will witness the highest growth in the coming years. The massive investments by large scale companies towards the development of organic products will aid the growth of the regional market.

As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 82.59 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the high population and the subsequently high demand for cosmetics and cosmetic products in several countries across this region.



Some of the key industry developments in the Cosmetics Market Include:

February 2020: Romer LLC announced the launch of a new skin care brand. The company plans to offer clean and eco-friendly products in the U.S.



