Cosmetology School in Alabama the Salon Professional Academy Puts Its Best Face On

The Salon Professional Academy in Huntsville, a top cosmetology school in Alabama attracted more than 70 people to its February 28th open house. Current students were the stars of the show, demonstrating their newly-acquired hair and make-up skills to salon owners and potential employers, students, parents and friends. Visitors also toured The Academy's state-of-the-art facility and viewed a slideshow that highlighted its programs, services and staff.



Students at The Academy, leading the pack of beauty schools in Alabama, undergo rigorous and interactive training not available at other Alabama cosmetology schools. The 1,500 hour training program takes place in The Academy’s state-of-the-art facility in Huntsville and prepares students to skillfully and confidently perform a full range of hair, skin and nail services on the public. The Academy designed its interactive program materials specifically for visual learners and reinforces all lessons with case studies to help students see how what they’re learning in the classroom translates into real world action.



Each year, The Academy’s stellar reputation attracts prospective students evaluating cosmetology schools in Birmingham Alabama as well in the area right around Huntsville. In fact, graduates and soon-to-be graduates from many area high schools such as Huntsville High School, Grissom High School, Hazel Green High School, Lee High School, Sparkman High School, Vine Mount High School, Bob Jones High School and several home school programs attended the open house.



Ashley O’Barr, The Academy’s Admissions Director who coordinated the open house events, encouraged attendees saying, “Graduates of The Academy go on to work at top beauty salons across the country. Some, like Nashville-based Bryin Smoot, who has worked with The Band Perry on hair and makeup, have established their beauty careers in the entertainment industry. The opportunities really are endless.” She added, “Academy students can also train to become Student Educators themselves. Current Academy students, Britteny Andrews, Emily Johnson, Kacey Compton and Brenda Whitaker have completed 650 hours of instructor training and three will go on to become educators at The Academy when they receive their state licenses.”



About The Salon Professional Academy

The Salon Professional Academy, Huntsville’s premier cosmetology school, prepares students to go on to successful and lucrative careers in the beauty industry. Its curriculum melds classwork with hands-on, practical training from accomplished masters in hair care, skincare, makeup and total body care. In addition to beauty skills, students graduate with the retail and business-building skills they’ll need to thrive in the real world. The Academy focuses on small classes to ensure each student gets the attention they need to nurture and develop their creative talents. The Academy is now enrolling students for 2013 programs with start dates in March, May, July, September and November. For more information visit: http://huntsvilletspa.com/