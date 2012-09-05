Cosmetyx Announces Launch of Kerafusion Hair Product Line

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Cosmetyx LLC are proud to announce their new line of Keratin hair products, marketed under the brand name ‘Kerafusion’.



The revolutionary new product line consists of a Keratin shampoo, Keratin conditioner, and Keratin serum. What makes the Kerafusion product line unique is that each product is Keratin infused, Sulfate free and Paraben free – providing the safe answer to silky straight hair that consumers demand.



"The Kerafusion line was developed to fill a need in today's society for an all-inclusive product which includes Keratin and is both Paraben and Sulfate free,” says Melissa Jensen, Marketing Director for Cosmetyx LLC.



She continues, “It was very important for us to create a product which was safe and gentle on hair, yet provided all of the benefits of Keratin.”



The Kerafusion product line replaces traditional Keratin shampoos, conditioners, and serums with a new and innovative formula which includes Keratin to strengthen and repair the hair, yet is free of parabens, sulfates and sodium chloride. In short, it is the perfect solution for use on chemically treated hair.



During its testing phase, Kerafusion products were welcomed with critical acclaim.



“The entire product line has already received numerous amazing reviews, and we expect equally magnificent results as the product line rolls out to the Internet through the company's website and various online distributors, such as Amazon.com,” Jensen adds.



The suggested retail prices are as follows:



- Kerafusion Keratin Shampoo: $36.00

- Kerafusion Keratin Conditioner: $36.00

- Kerafusion Keratin Serum: $39.00.



The entire Kerafusion product line will be available through all participating Cosmetyx distributors and on the web at http://www.cosmetyx.com.



For additional information or to become a distributor/retailer, contact the Beverly Hills office of Cosmetyx LLC using the below details.



About Cosmetyx LLC

Cosmetyx of Beverly Hills was founded to create revolutionary products that are safe and gentle on the hair. With all the harsh chemicals being used in today’s products, the company wanted to develop an innovative brand that would strengthen and repair the hair while leaving it smooth, silky and damage free.



Not only are Cosmetyx products Keratin infused, but they are also Paraben-free and have no Sodium Chloride or Sulfates that are in many products on the market today. Cosmetyx use the safest and most effective ingredients to deliver a one of a kind product that will leave hair feeling like silk.



Based in Beverly Hills, California the company services the most discriminating customers who demand a trusted and effective product that will not damage hair.