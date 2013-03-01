Cosmik Pcs IT Solutions Are out of This World

Gold Coast, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Local computer company Cosmik PCs, has taken the Gold Coast by storm by providing customers what they actually want with incredibly quick turnaround times.



From basic home user to gaming and graphic design systems, clients are raving about Cosmik PCs affordable prices and efficient service.



Says owner Jared Stringer,



“I’m only interested in giving clients what they actually need and most importantly, value for money”



Compare this to some of the bigger players in the market who are intent on up-selling everything including the kitchen sink, and it is easy to see why Cozmik PCs is fast securing a popular reputation around town.



With a choice of pre-configured systems or customisation, there is now a solution available to your IT needs that won’t cost the universe.



About Cosmik PCs

Owner Jared Stringer has been successfully dabbling in computers, software and hardware for most of his life and is committed to making sure his clients get what they need.



Easy to deal with, knowledgeable about all things IT and yet still able to hold a conversation without using computer jargon, Jared believes that finding a PC solution should be as easy as 123.



For more information please visit http://cozmikpcs.com