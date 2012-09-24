Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A - Brief Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A; Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A - Key Therapeutics; Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A - News; Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A - Latest Updates; Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A - Pipeline; Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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