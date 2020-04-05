"Cosmos Oracle," an Astronomy Tarot Card Deck Promoting Self-Healing and Connection, Now on Kickstarter!

Spain, Madrid -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2020 -- With Cosmos Oracle, discover the messages within yourself and the universe. Featuring a 74-holographic-card deck based on real astronomy concepts of relativity, black holes, wormholes, time, and space, ask and get answers to the deepest questions of life directly from the universe and its constellations for a newfound connection with life and energy around you.



Allowing people worldwide to build relationships with a new self-healing tool, Cosmos Oracle is establishing connections with the cosmos word. The colorful tarot card deck helps people unlock their senses to see the world around them with new clarity and confidence, which allows them to uncover deep, personal questions from within their inner voice. With each card from the deck, achieve a powerful shift in your understanding of the universe and awareness of your inner power, while receiving and achieving everything you want directly from the cosmos.



Created by Jeanette Parrinella, a cosmos channeling artist behind the brand Trending Cosmos, Cosmos Oracle helps make energy transformations possible in everyday life. As the tarot card project grows worldwide, Jeanette plans to use funds from this Kickstarter campaign to support card design, printing, and distribution efforts. Expected to ship to early backers in November 2020, the Cosmos Oracle Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/trendingcosmos/cosmos-oracle



Supporters around the world can back Cosmos Oracle by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as AU$10. But for a pledge of AU$30 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including Cosmos Oracle tarot card packs. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Cosmos Oracle

Developed by Jeanette Parrinella, a cosmos channeler artist from Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Cosmos Oracle is a 74-holographic-card deck that helps people connect with the cosmos and make energy transformations in their lives. The creator of a cosmic channeling brand, Trending Cosmos, Jeanette is helping people worldwide connect with the universe and power of the cosmos. To learn more visit https://www.instagram.com/trendingcosmos/



Contact:



Contact Person: Jeanette Parrinella

Company: Trending Cosmos

Country: Spain

Email: trendingcosmos@gmail.com

Website: http://www.trendingcosmos.com/