Cospack America Corp. Opens New Los Angeles Showroom

San Bernardino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Cospack America Corp., providers of packaging solutions for businesses in the cosmetics/skin care industries, has recently opened a new showroom in Los Angeles, California. The new showroom is designed to help better serve new and existing clients throughout the West Coast. This comes as good news to up-start and existing cosmetics/skin care related companies that are seeking to launch new products or improve existing packaging, as well as promoting their brand recognition, and more.



The new showroom, open by appointment, is located in the famous Hollywood/West Hollywood area, at 1511 N. Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA, 90046. It is slated to serve multiple functions, including housing the sales office, and is designed to improve their ability to service both their Southern California and West Coast based clientele. The showroom showcases the latest in innovative packaging for the cosmetics/skin care industry. It also allows for clients to better assess ideas and develop packaging concepts for their new products and launches.



Cospack America is dedicated to providing client-centered packaging solutions to cosmetic/skin care companies of all sizes. With a keen understanding of the latest market demands and trends, skin care solutions are customized to meet each client’s specific needs. They utilize their personalized approach with three programs: In Stock In Style, Beauty Customized, and Exclusively Yours. Each program is designed to provide products, such as cosmetic jars and bottles, lotion pumps, airless dispensers, and services that are unique to the client’s specific needs. Cospack is proud of their new showroom, and they look forward to better serving their clients throughout the West Coast and beyond.



About Cospack America Corp.

For over 20 years, Cospack America has provided packaging solutions to businesses, from up-start brands to nationally recognized beauty companies. They design their packaging solutions to deliver both beauty and function to accentuate client’s products and promote brand recognition. They utilize a vast network of global research and development, manufacturing, and sourcing and logistics capabilities. This enables them to offer a large variety of beauty packaging solutions for treatment, color cosmetics packaging, fragrance and ancillary products to satisfy any design and cost goals. For more information, visit www.cospackamerica.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Google+.