Cost and Processing Time Reductions for Insulin Purification Achieved with YMC-Triart Stationary Phase

YMC participated in a detailed cost calculation analysis for insulation purification under the supervision and with the cooperation of a leading insulin manufacturer.



The results of the study have been released by YMC in a case study entitled How to reduce the costs for preparative LC processes.



The case study points out that there are three cost drivers associated with preparative LC processes: labor/overhead comprises roughly 56 percent of the cost; mobile phase consumption accounts for 31 percent; and the stationary phase accounts for the remaining 13 percent — the smallest portion of the cost.



Ironically, it is the stationary phase that can exert the most significant impact on the processing time (overhead) and mobile phase consumption — the lowest contributor to cost has the greatest impact on overall cost-effectiveness.



In the case study, several stationary phases were tested (all of them C8 reversed-phase). Based on the tests, the study performed a careful cost estimation for the isolation of 100kg of purified insulin.



Key factors in the cost projections included insulin recovery, the amount of crude insulin required to produce 100g of 99.5% pure product, the required number of purification cycles, fraction volume per run, the number of days required to reach the goal of 100g, and the total volume of solvent required.



In the study, YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 outperformed all other phases in the test, not just in overall projection but in each individual metric.



YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 accounted for the achievement of the goal of 100g of 99.5% pure insulin in the shortest period of time, with the lowest number of injections, the lowest amount of solvent required, and the smallest amount of crude insulin required. Overall, the projected savings in purification costs are up to 40 percent.



Not included in the projection is the fact that YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 is known to have over 2x the lifetime of the other materials used in the study. This means that not only does YMC-Triart provide more efficient results, but it can be expected to show that efficiency even when used twice as long as other materials.



YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 is a reversed-phase material built on a unique organic-inorganic silica hybrid particle. The physical strength of the particle, combined with the chemical stability of the synthesized stationary phase, accounts for the long life of the material. In addition, YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 is produced with a 200 Angstrom pore size — which proves to be an ideal middle-range pore size that is optimized for the molecular size of peptides.



