Cost Effective and User Friendly CIPP Lining Systems for Plumbers

Mishawaka, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- CIPP Technology and Equipment is proud to present field proven ready to use installation equipment and accessories for plumbing contractors and municipalities for the purpose of trenchless installation of Cured-In-Place Pipe or CIPP lining systems. This is not only a cost effective equipment but also easy to use equipment for renewing or repairing of sanitary and storm sewers. These liners are now available for any plumbing contractor and various plumbing suppliers for the purpose of expanding their opportunities and businesses respectively. They can now avoid using those costly dig and replace equipment and make their lives and jobs easier.



There is an ever growing demand for experienced plumbers as long as there are deteriorating infrastructures or leaking buildings. Plumbing contractors will always be wanted for offering expert plumbers and well trained personnel in operating the most efficient equipment such as the CIPP technology and equipment. Any industry needs experienced, qualified and well trained technicians so that the work at the job site is smooth thereby resulting in speedy completion of the project. The same is applicable for plumbers too. They need to be well equipped with the latest technology and usage of the same.



And hence CIPP Technology and Equipment offer professional onsite equipment training with every purchase of CIPP liners. They also help the existing sewer contractors upgrade and expand their knowledge in CIPP rehabilitation and installation market. The company also helps their clients with selection and custom fabrication of their CIPP equipment according to their personal needs. Customers can also find an array of CIPP steam installation equipment. They can also catch the team build a CIPPTE Steam Truck at the 2014 Pumper & Cleaner International Environmental Expo at Booths #6142 and #6143 at the Indiana Convention Center during February 24-27 in Indianapolis.



To know more about CIPP technology and equipment or to watch the video on how to build a CIPPTE Steam Truck visit website www.cipptechnologyandequipment.com



About http://www.cipptechnologyandequipment.com

Cipp Technology and Equipment, www.cipptechnologyandequipment.com based at Mishawaka, Indiana is a manufacturer of a wide range of installation equipment specific to the Cured-In-Place Pipe or CIPP lining industry. The company incorporates practical field experiences as well as industry wide technical advancements in each design and every fabrication of the equipment.



Media Contact



Marc Cambell

Address: 226 S Elder, Mishawaka, IN, 46544

Phone: 1-574-259-0903

Email: Mcampbell@choiceonemail.com

Website: www.cipptechnologyandequipment.com