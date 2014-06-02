Cost-Effective Direct Store Delivery Process Improvements Developed by Magline

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- When looking at the total system involved in DSD (direct store delivery), one must consider the most cost-effective way to deliver products. As with bulk delivery, when orders are built by the customer, directly onto a pallet and then loaded into trailers, delivery drivers experience less physical activity, are in and out of the store faster, and orders are more accurate.



When looking at a DSD tool that addresses these issues, Swift Water Logistics focuses on a solution that provides demonstrable safety and quality. The Magline CoolLift design combines six wheels, a lightweight aluminum frame, and integrated plastic half-pallets with a hydraulic lift. The six wheels allow for 360-degree maneuverability in store aisles, and half-pallets permit drivers to get through narrow entryways. CooLift uses end-load trailers with lift gates so drivers no longer need to climb into bays to deliver product. The result is a direct reduction in physical labor with less driver fatigue, less stress on the body, more ergonomic practices, and a reduction in overall injuries.



Keeping drivers safe and healthy reduces driver turnover by creating and maintaining a desired work environment. Given that the mean age of delivery drivers is 45, keeping experienced drivers working means considering physical wear and tear on the body. Brammer reports that companies saw significant reductions in major back and shoulder injuries, a shift to less severe injuries, and a drop in time missed at work due to injury. The CoolLift causes less physical stress on the body due to reducing the number of product touches.



Within the retail industry, it is impossible to look at the quality of material handling processes without looking at delivery to retail outlets. Nearly three-fourths of the total costs of direct store delivery (DSD) rest with warehouse, order assembly, and delivery to retail customers. The remaining 30 percent of costs come from demand and supply planning, manufacturing, order generation, dispatch planning, and transportation.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.qualitydigest.com/inside/quality-insider-article/material-handling-made-elegant.html.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209