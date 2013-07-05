Cost-Effective Health Care Insurance for People with Pre-Existing Conditions Now Possible with New ObamaCare Health Insurance Law

Canoga Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- A cost-effective health care insurance for people with pre existing conditions is now possible with the new ObamaCare health Insurance law. However, the ObamaCare reform is to take effect on January 14, 2014.



Beginning in 2014, the ObamaCare health care law will forbid insurance companies from excluding people with pre-existing medical condition from the guaranteed insurance coverage. This aims to force all American citizens to buy health insurance. While the new mandate is not yet in effect until 2014, the law has decided to set up PCIP or the pre-existing conditions insurance plan. This is to cover all Americans with pre existing conditions from the year 2010-2014. Reportedly, the Pre-existing Conditions Insurance Plan was actually allocated with $5 billion for the said time frame.



To date, health plans and insurance companies’ best interests is to exclude individuals with pre-existing conditions due to financial concern. Pre-existing conditions pertain to those serious health problems such as high blood pressure, asthma, heart disease and cancer. Often, health plans deny coverage due to pre-existing conditions as these can cost them more money or they often impose a waiting period prior to the start of the insurance coverage. They also usually charge higher premiums. Because of this, many can’t afford health insurance. In this connection, ObamaCare aims to help individuals who can’t afford healthcare support with its new mandate.



Starting January 1, 2014, there will be affordable medical insurance premiums for people with pre-existing conditions. This is very much beneficial for those who are not capable of affording health insurance today and those who are declined by some health insurance companies due to their pre-existing conditions.



The new healthcare law as well as pre-existing conditions aims to give affordable health insurance premiums and low rates for individuals and small business plans. The government is taking action in lowering the monthly premiums as well as the out-of-the-pocket expenses for healthcare insurance. It is a fact that looking for the right insurance for individuals and their family is a challenging task. This usually requires an extensive research and time. Thus, for those with pre-existing conditions, looking for an affordable insurance is still possible. With the new legislation, everyone will be guaranteed with affordable healthcare coverage.



For more information about the ObamaCare new health insurance law, visit the site http://healthcareandhealthinsurance.com/.