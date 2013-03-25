Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cost of Power Generation - Renewables Compete with Conventional Alternatives as the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) is driven down by Technological Developments and Mass Deployments market report to its offering



Summary



GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Cost of Power Generation - Renewables Compete with Conventional Alternatives as the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) is driven down by Technological Developments and Mass Deployments. This report gives an in-depth analysis of the cost of power generation, levelized cost of electricity for different power generating technologies, both renewable and conventional, in six major countries like the US, China, India, Germany, the UK and Australia between 2011 and 2020. The report also provides information on key trends, factors impacting the cost of power generation and electricity prices.



Scope



- Levelized cost of electricity for power generation from renewable resources such as biomass, wind and solar PV from 2011 to 2020

- Levelized cost of electricity for power generation from conventional resource such as from coal and gas from 2011 to 2020

- Key trends of cost of power generation in global power market

- Factors impacting cost of power generation and electricity prices

- Overview of grid parity



