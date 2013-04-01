ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Cost of Power Generation - Renewables Compete with Conventional Alternatives as the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) is driven down by Technological Developments and Mass Deployments " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
3 Levelized Cost of Energy
4 Factors Impacting the Cost of Power Generation
5 Factors Impacting Electricity Prices
Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=165060&type=S
GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, “Cost of Power Generation Renewables Compete with Conventional Alternatives as the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) is driven down by Technological Developments and Mass Deployments”. This report gives an in-depth analysis of the cost of power generation, levelized cost of electricity for different power generating technologies, both renewable and conventional, in six major countries like the US, China, India, Germany, the UK and Australia between 2011 and 2020. The report also provides information on key trends, factors impacting the cost of power generation and electricity prices.
Scope
Levelized cost of electricity for power generation from renewable resources such as biomass, wind and solar PV from 2011 to 2020
Levelized cost of electricity for power generation from conventional resource such as from coal and gas from 2011 to 2020
Key trends of cost of power generation in global power market
Factors impacting cost of power generation and electricity prices
Overview of grid parity
Reasons to buy
Identify the challenges associated with the market to take up necessary actions to transform them into opportunities for future growth
Understand and respond to the trends of the market to formulate strategies accordingly
Identify the scope of different technologies and investment opportunities of the markets globally
Make better-informed business decisions armed with hard-to-get LCOE data in six major countries
To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/cost-of-power-generation-renewables-compete-with-conventional-alternatives-as-the-levelized-cost-of-electricity-lcoe-is-driven-down-by-technological-developments-and-mass-deployments-report.html
For More Information Kindly Contact:
Email: sales@researchmoz.us