Cost Savings Facilities by Deep Learning Algorithms Are Boosting the Growth of Deep Learning Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- The global deep learning market attained a valuation of $3.7 billion in 2019 and is predicted to generate a revenue of $102.4 billion in 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 35.2% from 2020 to 2030. The global deep learning market will be dominated by Europe and North America in the future years, with these regions predicted to hold together a share of more than 55% in the market in the near future. This is because of the rapid technological advancements and innovations, surging investments being made by various industries and governments in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and the existence of numerous market players in the North American and European countries.



Request to view sample of this market research at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/deep-learning-market-report/report-sample



However, the market will exhibit the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region between 2020 and 2030, due to the rapid economic growth, increasing integration of various advanced technologies in business operations, soaring investments being made in the IT (information technology) facilities, and the presence of many artificial intelligence startups in this region.



Out of all the industries, the healthcare industry will observe the highest adoption of deep learning solutions in the future years. This is ascribed to the growing integration of various advanced technologies such as big data, machine learning (ML), and deep learning in the healthcare applications, mainly to support the medical researchers and professionals in data collection and analysis for improved medical outcomes.



Under the component segmentation of the deep learning market, the main categories are hardware, software, and service. Out of these, the software category will demonstrate the fastest growth in the market in the coming years. This is attributed to the growing adoption of scalable deep learning solutions and software by businesses for signal recognition, image recognition, voice assistance, and various other applications.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Deep Learning Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/deep-learning-market-report



There are several players operating in the market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Baidu Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Alphabet Inc.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Component



-Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network



-Software

Solution

Platform



-Service

Managed

Professional



Based on Application

-Signal Recognition

-Image Recognition

-Data Mining

-Recommendation Engine

-Natural Language Processing (NLP)



Based on Industry

-Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

-Healthcare

-Automotive

-Manufacturing

-Retail



More Reports By P&S Intelligence



Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market

Asia-Pacific (APAC) would observe the highest CAGR in the key management as a service market in the years to come, on account of the stepping up of digitization efforts, rising requirement for cloud solutions, increasing awareness about cyber attacks and ways to counter them, and improving key management lifecycle processes.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/key-management-as-a-service-market



Drone Analytics Market

The highest CAGR in the drone analytics market, till 2030, is expected to be witnessed in Asia-Pacific (APAC). This is attributed to the increasing rate of digital transformation in industries, rising adoption of UAV videography in the media & entertainment sector.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/drone-analytics-market



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.