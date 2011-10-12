Costa Bingo Players Scoop Merlin Passes into UK’s Top Attractions in New Game

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2011 -- Mad About Bingo has learnt of a new promotion launched by Costa Bingo this month which looks to reward players with a unique jackpot prize. The Merlin Game is playing all this month and players are being given the chance to win free entry into the game through a series of penny qualifiers.



The new Merlin promotion has caught the attention of many in the last few weeks thanks to its fantastic jackpot prize. The prize is a collection of Merlin Passes which give players free entry into a number of UK top attractions across the country including Alton Towers, Madame Tussauds and Thorpe Park.



The beauty of this new promotion is that players are being given the chance to earn themselves free tickets into the main Merlin Game through a number of qualifiers which play throughout the week.



Entry into these qualifiers costs just 1p and play from Tuesday to Sunday every week at 6pm. Players winning a full house in any of these games is rewarded 40 free cards into the main game whilst a 2 lines win gets players 20 free cards. A 1 line win earns players 10 free cards but 1TG and 2TG are equally as important. A 1TG player will win 5 free cards whilst a 2TG Costa Bingo player will get themselves 2 free cards. Considering tickets for the main game are priced at £5 each, these qualifiers are proving extremely lucrative to players.



The Merlin Game plays every Monday at 8pm and any free cards won will be allocated at 6pm on the day of the game. The lucky winner of each game will win four premium Merlin Passes which include free parking and unlimited access into the attractions.



For more information on this game and the many more which are available through Mad About Bingo, simply click here.