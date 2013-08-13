Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Costa Rica Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Costa Rica beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Costa Rica beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Costa Rican beer industry grew at 3% in 2012, a slight increase on the 2011 rate.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The effects of the new legislation regarding drink and driving has constrained the category's growth. The growth that did occur was driven by diversity of retail outlets.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Costa Rica Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Costa Rica Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for top major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

The main brewery is launching campaigns which aims to increase the frequency of consumption occasions, however this will not be an easy task as most consumers do not like to drink alcoholic drinks during lunch or during activities that are not social.



Microbreweries are starting to attract attention, even though they have a small volume, they are targeting a new consumer group who is willing to pay a higher price for a higher quality and unique beer.



Variety of retail channels and increased sales of the convenience channel are the main drivers for the positive growth in the category.



The recent regulation regarding drinking and driving has constrained beer growth particularly sales in the on-premise, as consumers are avoiding drinking and driving due to the high fines.



The balance between the various beer type segments has remained fairly stable for many years because most brands available are lager and consumers are conservative in terms of taste. This means that segments like flavored beer are not expected to reach significant volumes in the near future.



Key Highlights

Imports continued to experience a good growth rate of 12%, maintaining a similar trend as in 2011. Imports are mainly driven by the popularity of premium beers as consumers are looking for more specialized products.



Exports experienced a recovery from 2011, growing 4%, mainly due to the improvement of the US economy - Costa Rica's main trade partner.



Imperial continues to lead the market with a market share of 65% the same as in 2011. It has historically been the leading brand as it is FIFCO's signature beer and it receives the most investment in advertising.



CCR, owned by FIFCO, performed well during 2012, sales did not increase further however, mainly due to the effect of the drink-drive law implemented by the Costa Rican authorities. FIFCO is one of the main companies in the beverage industry participating in categories such as: carbonates, still drinks, iced/rtd tea drinks and most recently dairy drinks



Grupo Pampa lost a little share due to loses of some of its imported brands following competition from microbrewery beers and the focus of the group being more on other categories.



Companies Mentioned



CERVECERIA COSTA RICA (CCR), GRUPO PAMPA SA, DistribuidoraIslea



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139541/costa-rica-beer-market-insights-2013.html