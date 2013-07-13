Costa Rica Tourism Report Q3 2013 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Costa Rica Tourism Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- The Costa Rica tourism report examines the significant long-term potential currently being demonstrated by the local tourism industry, but flags concerns about the proliferation of drug-trafficking throughout Central America, which poses a challenge to Costa Rican authorities and could potentially deter tourism to the region. We also analyse the growth strategies being employed by the country to continue to attract arrivals, including airport and port expansions, as well as continued efforts to remain an eco-tourism destination.
Costa Rica is forecasting a strong year for tourist arrivals, with the National Institute of Tourism (ICT) predicting more than 2mn arrivals, in line with BMI's forecast for 2.4mn arrivals in 2013. The ICT is increasing its tourism marketing budget accordingly, allocating US$17mn in 2013, a rise on 2012. In particular, the ICT will be focusing on promoting Costa Rica as an ecotourism destination, emphasising the various tours offered in the rainforest regions of the country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The ICT also aims to bolster arrivals through the construction of the country's first national convention centre, which is set to open in late 2014. The centre will have 15,000m2 of meeting space, as well as a 6,000m2 exhibition hall - the largest in the country. As well as attracting international conferences, the ICT also plans to use the venue as a location for cultural events showcasing the diversity of Costa Rican culture. This will complement smaller convention centres under construction by private companies, such as one currently under construction by the Intercontinental Hotels Group.
- BMI forecasts that inbound tourist arrivals will grow by 2.43% in 2013, to 2.4mn arrivals, while outbound departures will grow by 2.64% to 295.1mn.
- BMI has revised its US$ calculations for hotels and industry value over the forecast period to reflect exchange rate fluctuations. US$ industry value will fall from US$1.66bn in 2012 to US$1.63bn in 2017. However, industry value will continue to rise in local currency terms, reaching CRC970.4bn in 2017 from CRC846.04bn in 2012.
- BMI forecasts that hotel growth will remain strong over the forecast period, reflecting the ongoing interest of international hotel groups in expanding in the country. The number of hotels in Costa Rica is forecast to rise to 2,770 by 2017, from 2,500 in 2012.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Thailand Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Chile Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Japan Tourism Report Q3 2013
- India Tourism Report Q3 2013
- China Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Tourism Report Q3 2013
- United Kingdom Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Tourism Report Q3 2013