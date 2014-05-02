Best of Costa Rica Rank as One of the Top 10 Activities Within San Jose

San José, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Best of Costa Rica is a Costa Rican travel company offering services of the highest standard. More than simply a travel service, they are a full-service local tour operator, inbound travel agency, and a friendly host of Costa Rica. They serve to fulfill any demand of travelers and discerning visitors seeking to experience the best of their country.



In Costa Rica, you will find a wealth of exuberant nature: ecology, extreme adventure, towering active volcanoes, and beautiful and sunny beaches on both coasts. Travelers will also find a rich culture of authentic traditions, customs and friendly people. The Best of Costa Rica provides a wide range of services, tours and excursions that will captivate any traveler. They do this by offering personalized service with high professional standards.



"Best of Costa Rica" has become well known for supporting sustainable tourism. Their activities interact in a balanced way with natural and cultural resources, while improving the quality of life of local communities to attain economic success.



Ranked as one of the top 10 activities within San Jose on TripAdvisor, travelers are ecstatic after their experience with Best of Costa Rica and leave rave reviews like “ Name your customized tour, expect a great time with friendly people at a great price. Highly recommended!!!” And “Everyone made us feel comfortable and were always accessible if needed. We would highly recommend this company for your tours. This being our first time in Costa Rica we will definitely return and use Best of Costa Rica for our tour. There is so much more of the beautiful country to see.” More reviews can be found at their TripAdvisor page:



http://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g309293-d4444555-Reviews-Best_Of_Costa_Rica_Private_Tours-San_Jose_San_Jose_Metro_Province_of_San_Jose.html



About Best of Costa Rica

The mission of Best of Costa Rica Company is to ensure the best travel experience in Costa Rica. Their vision is to be the Costa Rica Inbound Tour Operator & DMC most recognized for its reliability and professionalism.



Contact:

Website: http://www.bestcostaricadmc.com/

Email: info@bestcostaricadmc.com

Phone Number: +506 2290 1302