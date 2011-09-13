Costa Bingo Steps Up to Offer Free Bingo Players Back to School Treats

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2011 -- Costa Bingo, the free bingo site that has become famous for its lucrative deals and offers, has come up with some great back to school bingo promotions. Bingo Social and its readers have been talking of their excitement at the new range of specials at Costa Bingo, which include the term time festivities as well as opportunities to go to Blackpool tower free of charge.



Whilst parents are often extremely grateful when school reopen their gates, this time of the year can often mean some belt tightening due to new uniforms and stationery. Well, up steps Costa Bingo with a promotion that could help to lighten the load.



The site is giving away a whole bunch of shopping vouchers through the back to School 90 ball bingo game that takes place every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 6pm. Players could win shopping vouchers to help out with the big Back to School spree as well as a range of school bags. Lucky winners can choose from more than sixty retailers when spending their well earned winnings.



Cards to the Costa Bingo Back to School games only cost 2 pence as well, so members won’t have to break the bank in order to take part.



Costa Bingo also has more free bingo rooms than any other bingo site in the country, so interested parties are encouraged to visit the site immediately. To do so, click here.