Costume Jewellery Company YourFashionJewellery.com Unveils Newly Redesigned Website to Public

Worthing, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 --



For two years, Your Fashion Jewellery has been a popular source for eye catching fashion accessories in the UK. All of Your Fashion Jewellery’s pieces help to define the wearer’s style, whether it is classic, casual, glamorous, playful, or edgy, through colours and creative designs. The company specialises in Costume Jewellery and vintage jewellery, but their product range also includes a variety of hair and phone accessories, scarves, watches, handbags, and children’s jewellery.



Recently, Your Fashion Jewellery underwent a total website redesign that focused on enhancing their users’ shopping experiences.



Your Fashion Jewellery’s revamp started with their organization methods: the website’s inventory is now listed by category and collection so that customers can find pieces depending on the look they want to achieve. For instance, customers can click on the Your Fashion Jewellery’s Vintage Jewellery collection to view the website’s extensive vintage inventory.



In addition, if clients already have an idea of what they need, they can use the website’s new search bar to locate items by key words. Searching key words such as “bracelets for women” show every single bracelet listed on the site, for example.



The online fashion accessories store also updated their merchandise by introducing a winter collection that includes products like earmuffs and winter scarves. The website expanded their range of children’s jewellery and included a mobile phone charms category, as well.



As they make their purchases, customers have been pleased to discover that Your Fashion Jewellery now accepts all major credit cards due to the addition of secure sage pay and PayPal payment methods to the website. Your Fashion Jewellery now offers free deliveries in the UK in addition to their £2.99 international shipping fee.



Customers interested in future updates regarding Your Fashion Jewellery’s newest arrivals, competitions, and special offers can follow the website’s Twitter and Facebook accounts for the most up-to-date information.



About Your Fashion Jewellery

For the past two years, Your Fashion Jewellery, a costume jewellery and fashion accessories online store, has been serving customers across the globe. The company is dedicated to hand picking jewellery and accessories from around the world and stocking the site with their selections. Your Fashion Jewellery has a selection of accessories—from bracelets to handbags—to suit any style imaginable. For more information, please visit http://www.yourfashionjewellery.com