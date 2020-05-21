Cotier Properties Group Is Offering an Online Listing of Homes for Sale in Orange County

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Cotier Properties Group is the brainchild of two renowned real estate gurus, Greg Parker and Robert Attyah, who aimed to create a trusted channel for coastal California real estate solutions. True to their vision, the group has brought together the best brains in the regions and set itself as the go-to team for high-end and professional services. Cotier Properties Group has further leveraged technology to provide its clients with an ever accessible platform for timely and tailored packages.



Talking about the richness of Orange County, the company's spokesperson opined, "Popular for being the sunny side of California, Orange County offers the perfect weather that attracts most people to coastal regions. It is not just the great weather, but the prospering economy has seen lots of companies and businesses set up shop in the region. This gives the region the perfect balance it needs between having busy cities and centers, plus the laid-back feel of living in coastal California. For families, this is enhanced by the endless choices of well-planned communities they can choose to call home."



While Corona Del Mar, which is Spanish for the crown of the sea, began as a state park, it has grown over the years to become one of the best places to stay in Newport Beach. It is therefore not surprising that Cotier Properties Group has given much attention to this beach town that has become a popular tourist hub. Families looking for the best Corona Del Mar homes for sale have in the group direct access to an exclusive listing of the hottest properties in the region.



Speaking about how they make house hunting easier, the company's spokesperson said, "If you are planning to move your family to Southern California, then you understand the demands of looking for a home. At Cotier Properties Group, we save you from going through a complicated process when you have at hand solutions that can be trusted. Depending on where you want to settle, we give you the chance to be part of our direct to client mail listing. All you have to do is sign up for our pocket listing, and you will have regular updates of the latest properties in the market."



The extensive industry network and market reputation that Cotier Properties Group has built over the years has made it enjoy strategic positioning in Orange County. As more families strive to find the best Irvine homes for sale, the team of real estate specialists comes as a satisfaction-guaranteed partner. Cotier Properties Group provides its clients with high-end solutions that are ingrained on the luxurious living standards expected in Irvine. This is enhanced by the comprehensive range of services offered to ensure smooth property purchases.



Cotier Properties Group has established itself as a central point for timely and professional solutions for all families and individuals who want to buy Newport Coast homes for sale and enjoy the pleasures of the coastal California lifestyle.