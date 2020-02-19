Cotier Properties Group Is Offering Property Listings in Southern California

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Cotier Properties Group is the brainchild of leading real estate executives, Robert Attyah and Greg Parker, whose passion has always been in the coastal California lifestyle. The platform was established to be the channel for families and individuals looking to settle in the region to find high-end real estate solutions with ease. The operational mantra of Cotier Properties Group is to take away all challenges faced by the modern client looking to purchase property in Southern California that they will love calling home.



Talking about how the group assists every individual to make their dreams a reality, the company's spokesperson commented, "Your happiness is our primary concern, and for a group that is headed by nationally respected real estate gurus, we have a firm operational foundation. The perfect balance is further attained by our keen attention to market trends and paying attention to each unique demand. Most importantly, we have a firm grasp of what defines the coastal real estate market and take pride in making real this dream lifestyle."



There is never a moment when Cotier Properties Group does not have the latest listing of Corona Del Mar beach homes for sale. By Maximizing on its vast network, the group ever has an updated listing of the latest properties in the market. Cotier Properties Group has each property listed on the website pre-verified by its team of real estate specialists who place attention to the details. The best part is that clients can easily have a tailored listing that takes to account their specifications be making a property listing request online.



Speaking about their real estate solutions in Irvine, the company's spokesperson said, "Over the past decade there has been an increased demand for properties in Irvine, which is one of the best-kept secrets in Orange County. Fortunately, we have come to the rescue of anyone looking to find the best Irvine homes for sale as we have the needed mastery of the local market. The diversity of the city's real estate means that regardless of your lifestyle and needs, you are covered. Our attention has particularly been in availing properties that have a touch of class and style."



Famous for being one of the wealthiest districts of Newport Beach, Newport Coast has attracted individuals looking for an elegant lifestyle. Cotier Properties Group long realized the potential of this fast-growing market segment and maintains a listing of Newport coast homes for sale in California. The homes listed by the group are located in some of the most exclusive communities in the district that offer elegance and extravagance. Cotier Properties Group further gives its clients the pleasures of having access to on-demand properties located by the seaside for the ultimate coastal living.



About Cotier Properties Group

Cotier Properties Group love for the coastal California lifestyle has become its distinguishing aspect in providing the market with top of the line real estate solutions that are guaranteed to satisfy their demands and lifestyle expectations.