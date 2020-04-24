Cotier Properties Group Is Offering Residential Properties in Dana Point and Newport Beach

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Cotier Properties Group is proud to be associated with a higher standard of solutions when it comes to real estate demands in Southern California. The drive to avail to all clients who want to settle in the popular coastal region A+ rated solutions has seen the team establish itself as the industry's point of focus. Cotier Properties Group sustains these standards with the expertise of the seasoned professionals who have a firm grasp of each area in this charming region.



Speaking about how they have outshined competition through the use of technology, the company's spokesperson remarked, "Greg Parker, one of our founding executives, is a renowned real estate technology expert whose company has assisted thousands of realtors in attaining core competence in the demanding industry. Cotier Properties Group was, therefore, built upon an excellent blueprint that is aimed at using technology to open up the southern California market to all. To access our services, you do not have to be in Orange County, as we give you a user-friendly platform that connects you to our in-house professionals."



Families that want an economically stable and thriving city in Southern California that supports a laid-back lifestyle will gain so much by deciding to settle in Dana point. Cotier Properties Group has made this better by making it easier for all interested families to find Dana Point homes for sale that suit their particular demands. The group has maximized its years of active market presence to offer its clients the best homes that are available in this seaside haven. Cotier Properties Group, as such, provides more than another regular listing but the latest properties in the region that have been pre-approved by the realtors.



Talking about the beauty of staying in Coto de Caza, the company's spokesperson said, "In South Orange County, Coto de Caza takes the top spot as a specially planned and private gated community. The community stands on a 500-acre property that has been specially developed to offer the residences a distinctive way of life. For a family that values class, style, and sophistication, this community offered everything in a single package. At Cotier Properties Group, we are concerned about assisting you in finding a suitable property in this community and moving your family here."



The number one priority at Cotier Properties Group is the quality of client care as they strive to maintain the traditional customer service associated with the real estate industry. By placing each client at the center of all its operations, the group has remained consistent in delivering satisfaction guaranteed services. Consequently, Cotier Properties Group is famous for making it hassle-free for home buyers and sellers to conduct business without unnecessary frustrations.



About Cotier Properties Group

Cotier Properties Group takes a top spot as the right platform for individuals and families looking to find Newport Beach homes for sale as the real estate professionals maintain an updated listing of the hottest properties in Southern California.