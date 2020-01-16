Cotier Properties Group Is Offering Top of the Line Coastal Living Solutions in Southern California

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- Cotier Properties Group came into being from the ideas of two seasoned real estate specialists, Greg Parker and Robert Attyah, with the goal of enhancing the coastal California lifestyle. The solid foundation for the establishment of the group has been its distinguishing aspect and seen it become a one-stop platform for all property requirements in the region. Cotier Properties Group not only gains a competitive edge because of the professional know-how of the specialists behind it but in its extensive listing that is guaranteed to suit all demands.



Speaking about the orientation of their real estate solutions, the company's spokesperson commented, "Anyone who moves to Southern California always expects a higher standard of living, and we are keen on ensuring you make no compromises. Our real estate offerings are carefully chosen based on their features and suitability for homeowners after luxurious living. We believe in excellence and strictly avail breathtaking homes that will be the perfect living environment for you and your loved ones."



The beauty of Corona Del Mar is in its laidback feel and impressive surrounding that is enhanced with its coastal charm. It is therefore not surprising that Cotier Properties Group has witnessed an upsurge in demand for Corona Del Mar homes for sale from families that want to settle in the city. The best part is that the group has, through strategic partnership, managed always to lay hands on fantastic properties in high-end residential communities. Cotier Properties Group, as such, provides its clients more than a random listing but select properties that are strategically located in livable environments.



Talking about how they get to maintain a new listing consistently, the company's spokesperson said, "Cotier Properties Group has brought under a single roof a team of real estate agents who are well-versed with the Southern California real estate market. This has become a defining aspect of our success as we have professionals who have access to a broad market base and a nationwide range of clients. As a result, most of the properties advertised are quickly bought off, mandating us to update our listing constantly."



As one of the wealthiest districts in Orange County, Newport Coast continues to attract lots of attention as more businesses and families are looking to settle in this seaside area. Cotier Properties Group has been up to the task in addressing these demands as it offers an ever-updated listing of Newport Coast homes for sale. All homes offered by the group are architectural masterpieces that were built to allow families to live in pure comfort. Cotier Properties Group has also taken steps to focus on offering properties that are located in communities that are famous for their elegance and support of super luxurious lifestyles.



Cotier Properties Group is providing families and individuals looking to settle in Southern California with access to seasoned real estate professionals



Contact Details



Cotier Properties Group

15 Corporate Plaza, Dr. Suite 250

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Telephone Number: (877) 221-8164

Website: http://www.cotierproperties.com/