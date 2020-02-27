Cotier Properties Group Offers Real Estate Agency Services in Coastal California

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Cotier Properties Group is run by a team of renowned real estate specialists who have made it their objective to promote the coastal California lifestyle. The group has leveraged technology to serve the broader region that includes; Orange county, Newport Coast, Newport Beach, and Laguna Beach. As a technology-driven company keen on reaching out to a more extensive range of clients, Cotier Properties Group maintains an active listing of the latest properties in the market.



Speaking about what makes their real estate offerings unique, the company's spokesperson remarked, "Unlike most real estate agencies, we have set exceedingly high standards when it comes to choosing the homes that we include in our listing. Every home is pre-evaluated by our real estate agents who consider the details of each house and how well it supports luxurious lifestyles. It is only after we have no reason to question any aspect of a home, will we then take the next step to avail it to you."



There is never a shortage of exciting listings of Corona Del Mar luxury homes for sale by Cotier Properties Group all year round. The group has established deep real estate networks in the region, allowing them to always get their hands on the hottest properties in the market. Since Cotier Properties Group has a massive outreach, these properties are always sold as fast as they are listed. Potential homebuyers who reach out to them, therefore, have the confidence to find the ideal property from a listing that is updated each day.



Talking about how their leadership has driven them to success, the company's spokesperson said, "For a group that was established by industry gurus, there was never a doubt that the sky was the limit. The extensive experience and know-how of Robert Attyah and Greg Parker have provided us with a solid foundation for stellar performance. Together, these specialists have given Cotier Properties Group a definite sense of direction and enabled us to deliver unbeatable solutions. We have also attracted fast-rising real estate specialists who work with us in various regions as they love being under a banner that was created by great leaders."



Homebuyers no longer have to go through a complicated process when looking for their dream home in coastal California when Cotier Properties Group has readily available solutions. The group does not subject its clients to going through hundreds of listed properties when the search can be narrowed for them. Cotier Properties Group has a relocation request that clients can fill and state the specifications they want in a home. The real estate professionals will then use these details to find the perfect options that will then be availed to the client who makes the final decision.



About Cotier Properties Group

Cotier Properties Group has, for years, been helping families to settle in coastal California through its lifestyle-focused solutions that have seen them become the go-to partners for everyone looking for new Irvine homes for sale.