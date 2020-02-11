Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Cotinine Test Devices Market: Overview



Cotinine is nicotine's first-stage metabolite, a toxic alkaloid which activates the autonomic ganglia and the central nervous system in humans. Nicotine is a drug that is consumed by nearly every member with addiction to tobacco products, whether through direct contact or second-hand inhalation. As an active ingredient in cigarette cessation treatments such as nicotine gum, transdermal patches, and nasal sprays, nicotine is also commercially available in addition to tobacco.



The cotinine test is based on the principle of mutual binding of antigen-antibody. The test device contains a membrane strip pre-coated in the region of the test line with a cotinine antigen.



Key Drivers of Global Cotinine Test Devices Market



Rise in awareness about smoking health hazards and smoking cessation therapy



Smoking cigarettes is a major cause of lung cancer and other heart and respiratory diseases. Awareness about these health hazards has influenced individuals to take smoking cessation therapy.



Awareness through information brochures, television advertisements, newspapers, and other media has proved to be effective in restricting the nicotine addiction crisis to some extent



Mere recognition could not have helped market growth, but concurrent promotion of smoking cessation therapy and related products offered a viable alternative to smoking for cigarette addicts



In the initial stages, convincing results motivated other addicts to try cotinine testing devices.



Cessation of smoking campaigns has thus proven to be one of the market's major drivers.



Cassettes Segment Accounted for Largest Revenue Share of Global Market



Based on device type, the global cotinine test devices market can be classified into cassettes, strips, and readers



Key players operating in the global cotinine test devices market focus on boosting the production of cassettes and strips due to high demand in cotinine testing



The cassettes and strips segments are expected to dominate the global cotinine test devices market between 2019 and 2027



Based on sample type, the global cotinine test devices market can be categorized into urine, saliva, and blood



North America to Lead Global Cotinine Test Devices Market



In terms of region, the global cotinine test devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



North America is projected to dominate the global cotinine test devices market due to increase in the number of smokers in the region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched a debatable advertising campaign featuring graphic photos, videos, and stories of smokers to reduce smoking prevalence.



Smoking bans, anti-smoking messages, and high taxes on tobacco have influenced chain smokers to quit smoking in the U.S., leading to decline in the number of cigarette smokers. As of 2017, only about 15% of the population were smokers, whereas the percentage of smokers in 2016 and 2015 was 18% and 17%, respectively.



Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Cotinine Test Devices Market



The global cotinine test devices market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key players in the global cotinine test devices market are:



