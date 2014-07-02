Cotswold Security Announces to Offer Event Security Services & Mobile Patrols Throughout North Cotswold

Broadway, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- In the modern times, public safety is the key area that requires careful and dedicated attention. In North Cotswold in the UK, Cotswold Security is a reliable Security and Keyholding Company committed to safeguard public property and people in case of any unfortunate and unforeseen event. They now announce to offer security for events and mobile patrolling throughout North Cotswold. The new services are aimed at creating a sense of security among the area residents.



According to the Owner of the Company, James Caine, “Our Event Security offers a peace of mind to the event organizers. We provide them with round-the-clock security to secure the venue of the event. Our security personnel identify the key points all across the venue and keep a dedicated vigil on everyone attending the event.” James maintains that it is always important to secure an event venue to avoid any disturbing acts by the miscreants. Moreover, they keep a contingency plan ready to overcome any emergency situation.



Security has become a key issue all across the world because of acts of terrorism that the world keeps witnessing every now and then. In such a global scenario, Cotswold Security has emerged as a reliable security company for safeguarding businesses, people and public installation in the North Cotswold area. They provide security services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The company’s security team has years of experience in the local area and they can quickly reach to the problem area to offer their expert services.



The company has also started offering mobile patrols for guarding larger areas and the expansive industrial and commercial installations. By offering their twenty-four hour security, they make places safer for people to stay, work or move across. They have patrolling vans with all necessary equipments installed for maintaining a vigil and reporting any disturbance. With an improved communication network, they can quickly arrange for the reinforcement to overcome a problematic situation.



Individuals and businesses willing to learn more about their services can visit their website http://cotswold-security.co.uk.



About Cotswold Security

Cotswold Security is a Worcestershire based company that has been serving its customer base within Cotswold and Wychavon. The company specializes in Keyholding and Alarm Response, Static Guarding and Mobile Patrols. All security staff of the company are trained and licensed to at least Level 2 with the Security Industry Authority and are CRB checked regularly. With a professional knowledgeable team, Cotswold Security is able to provide a quality service with a quicker response time and at reasonable pricing.



