Cottage & Cruiser Accommodation Available with Booking of Norfolk Broads Holidays

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Herbert Woods’ Norfolk Broads Holidays bring adventure and beautiful natural features of waterways and wildlife. Accommodation is available in lovely cottages with bedrooms, living area and bathrooms. Rent a cottage or cruiser during Christmas or the New Year and enjoy visiting the museums and shops. There is something for families with children and couples to explore and have a wonderful vacation.



Norfolk Broads Holidays are perfect for boating fans, golfers and people who enjoy the river scenery. There are golf courses for golfing, restaurants for fine dining, and pubs for late night fun. Customers who book a cottage or cruiser during the holidays receive a free loyalty card upon arrival. Use the card to receive discounts and specials on future vacation accommodation and to use at restaurants.



What better way to escape to relaxation and fun lodging in a spacious Herbert Woods cottage? Enjoy the fabulous amenities, like the DVD player, LCD TV, and complimentary accessories, such as body-wash and towels. The cottages are just like being home with a lovely family room, dining area, patio, kitchen and bath with toilet. Book a spectacular Norfolk Broads Holidays adventurous vacation on the edge of River Thurne.



A spokesperson said, “The cottages and cruisers can sleep two up to more than twelve people. The accommodation and holiday packages can accommodate families, children, business corporate executives, and groups.”



About Herbert Woods

Herbert Woods is one of the largest boatyards in Norfolk and a popular year round attraction for thousands of locals and tourists international. To learn more about their services and accommodation offers, visit them online or call 0800 144 4472.