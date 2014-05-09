Cottages.co Offers Quality Cottages in the UK and Ireland for Tourists and Vacationists

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- A travel website called Cottages.co announced the availability of high quality cottages and other accommodations for discriminating tourists and vacationists. Cottages.co offers a fabulous selection of holiday cottages and other accommodation all over the UK and Ireland.



These cottages are actually privately owned but are made available by their owners through their established booking agencies. With the help of Cottages.co tourists and vacationists who want to see the unique sites in London and Ireland, and experience life in its historic villages and towns will surely find the perfect accommodation that will make their trip memorable and enjoyable.



Here is a list of the holiday cottages UK that are available for those who are planning to go the UK and Ireland.



- Holiday cottages Cornwall

- Holiday cottages Devon

- Holiday cottages Dorset

- Holiday cottages Lake District

- Holiday cottages Peak District

- Holiday cottages Norfolk

- Holiday cottages Northumberland

- Holiday cottages Scotland

- Holiday cottages Wales

- Holiday cottages Ireland



The prices for each accommodation vary. Their cost is normally dependent on the season. Summers are usually costlier than winters for obvious reasons. Tourists and travellers can check with the booking website before they plan to go to a specific place in the list.



The specific places where these cottages are located are in South West England, South of England, East of England, Heart of England, North of England and all of Scotland, Wales and Ireland.



About Cottages.co

Cottages.co is a privately owned commercial website catering to tourists and travellers who want affordable but safe accommodations in England and Ireland. This website is owned by a British citizen. The website also offers a price guide for the cottages included in the website.



Contact Details



Brandon Robson

78 Henley Road

BRACADALE

IV56 3RD

Phone: 077 1209 3324