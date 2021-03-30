Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Cotton Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market: Introduction



A sheet face mask is precut to suit the shape of the face and soaked in nutritional packed serum, emulsions, or lotions, which can be applied directly on the face and taken off easily. These sheet face masks are different from other face masks such as paste type, and they are individually packed and generally used once, which increases their convenience to use. Cotton sheet face mask substrate is a two structured sheet which has a coating or layer of foil made up of microfibers that allow the base serum to absorb pollution & dirt from the skin and moisturizes it simultaneously. Cotton sheet face mask has a soft texture and is porous, which does not impact the skin's natural perspiration process.



Key Drivers of the Global Cotton Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market



Increasing number of working women is propelling the demand for sheet masks as it is available in flat and small individual packs with an easy disposable format, which makes it easy to carry. Growing adoption of cotton sheet face masks among women as they have become beauty conscious and focus more on skin care, in turn is boosting the cotton sheet face mask substrate market globally.



Increasing pollution around the world and busy lifestyle has led to the increasing adoption of numerous skincare products, leading to increasing preference for sheet face masks. Additionally, rising adoption of sheet face masks among men is a major factor driving the growth of the global cotton sheet face mask substrate market.



Factors Restraining the Global Cotton Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market

Sheet face masks are not often available for people with oily and acne prone skin. This may hamper the growth of the cotton sheet face mask substrate market.



Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly



In terms of geography, the global cotton sheet face mask substrate market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the cotton sheet face mask substrate market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the cotton sheet face mask substrate market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America cotton sheet face mask substrate market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.



North America accounted for largest share of the global cotton sheet face mask substrate market due to the increasing awareness and preference for luxury personal care brands. Consumer knowledge and increasing awareness about natural and organic cosmetic products is driving the growth of the cotton sheet face mask substrate market in North America.



The cotton sheet face mask substrate market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to its extensive usage in countries such as China and North Korea. Consumers in this region follow intensive skincare routines which has driven the sale of skincare products. Hence, companies in Asia Pacific are encouraged to undertake continuous product innovation and contribute toward the growth of the cotton sheet face mask substrate market in the region.



Key Players Operating in the Global Market



Manufacturers of cotton sheet face mask substrate are focusing on becoming more proficient and developing advanced products with organic ingredients which will enhance their competitive advantage and their market share globally. Improving economic conditions in developing countries is offering huge scope for beauty & skincare product manufacturers. Rising demand and cost competition have become major challenges for cotton sheet face mask substrate manufactures.



A few of the key players operating in the global cotton sheet face mask substrate market are:



Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Bel Mondo Beauty, LLC

Denex International

Biocrown Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Fitesa S.A.

AllMask Carrier Cosmetics

TAIKI GROUP

O & P Biotech Limited

Sicofor Packaging & Solutions

SWM