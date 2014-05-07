Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Given the maturity of cotton wool/buds/pads in Costa Rica, the main manufacturers continued to rely on the introduction of new specialised lines that are capable of adding value to specific consumer groups, particularity women who use make-up on a regular basis. As a result, the availability of individual cotton pads intended for different purposes continued increasing, especially those designed for the face and for the removal of make-up. However, most local buyers continued to consider these...
Euromonitor International's Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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