"Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in the United Kingdom" Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- In 2011, Pakistan and India experienced a poor cotton harvest, mainly due to heavy flooding, thus negatively impacting supply. An Indian export ban was enforced as a result in early March 2012, and was then lifted at the end of April. This affected the price of cotton products in 2012. Manufacturers somewhat absorbed the rising cost but nevertheless average unit price in cotton wool/buds/pads increased by around 4%, with price per kg reaching GBP7.
Euromonitor International's Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
