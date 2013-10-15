Cottonwood Capital Launches Davis Commons Apartments in North Carolina

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Families are stretched more than ever in their finances and the idea of owning a home can seem like a crushing responsibility for the bread-winner, especially when a family’s needs can be met effectively by an apartment. Cottonwood Capital has specialized in developing apartments to accommodate families, and have opened up a new complex in Davis Common for immediate occupancy, with rent starting from just $870. The Davis Commons apartments promise to be the most feature filled living spaces in the local area.



Cottonwood has invested in properties in stable areas and focussed their efforts on maximizing their potential so that they create amazing spaces for families to live their lives in ease and comfort. The Davis Commons apartments even have private balconies upon which to spend summer evenings.



The site provides full details of the amenities renters can expect from the properties, as well as floor plans of each of the different apartments depending on their room count. There are also high quality photographs that accurately represent the quality of the finish inside the properties. In this way, potential renters need use little imagination to see the happiness such a living space can foster in a family.



A spokesperson for Cottonwood Capital explained, “The new apartments are available for immediate occupancy and are ideal living spaces for families, and far more affordable than paying a mortgage on a property and without the same kind of risks involved. They also have access to a beautiful common area with a swimming pool and garden that can be enjoyed by all but is maintained as a part of the property, so there are no timewasting chores to eat up time that can be better spent with the family.” Anyone interested in viewing the properties can click here for more information.



About Cottonwood Capital

Cottonwood Capital (“Cottonwood”) was formed in 2004 with a business plan to acquire well located multifamily properties in high growth states. In their first phase of acquisitions Cottonwood acquired over 6,000 units by raising equity from investors using a Tenant in Common structure. They focused primarily on buying stable assets in strong infill locations, where competing product could not be easily developed. For more information, please visit: http://www.daviscommonsapartments.net/