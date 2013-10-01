Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Investor Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) shares over potential securities laws violations by Coty Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) concerning whether a series of statements by Coty Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On September 17, 2013 Coty issued its first financial results as a public company, reporting the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2013. Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $4.61 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012, to over $4.64 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013, and that its Net loss of $324.40 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 turned into a Net Income of $168.00 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013. In Coty’s September 17, 2013 press release the Company stated that “over the past few months the Company has seen a deceleration of market growth in the U.S. and Europe, triggering significant destocking activity, particularly by U.S. mass retailers.” Further, the Company said it expects a marginal decline in revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2014.



Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) declined from over $17 in June 2013 to $15.19 on September 17, 2013.



On Sept. 30, 2013, NYSE:COTY shares closed at $16.21 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com