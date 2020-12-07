Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Coty Inc. was announced.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: COTY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Coty Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: COTY stocks, concerns whether certain Coty directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that despite being no stranger to beauty brand acquisitions, Coty did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics acquisitions, that as a result, Coty had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics, that Coty did not have adequate infrastructure to smoothly integrate and support the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain, that, as a result of its inadequate infrastructure, Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition,and that, as a result of the foregoing, Coty's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Coty's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



